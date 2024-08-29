The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mombasa Cement owner & billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel dies

Denis Mwangi

Billionaire Hasmukh Patel was known for his philanthropy, particularly feeding thousands daily & using Sh700M of his personal funds to transform Kibarani dumpsite to a recreation centre for Kenyans

Billionaire investor and owner of Mombasa Cement, Hasmukh Patel, also known affectionately as Asuu Patel, has passed away.

The news of Patel's death was confirmed by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who expressed his deep sadness over the loss of his friend and a respected business figure.

"We have learned with sadness of the passing of businessman Hasmukh “Hasuu” Patel of Mombasa Cement Limited in Mombasa. Mr. Patel will be remembered for his active participation in society affairs in Mombasa as well as his generous support for the underprivileged.

"I take this opportunity on behalf of the County Government of Mombasa to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the departed. We will stand with you during this difficult time," Governor Abdulswamad said.

According to the family, Patel died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

Patel's business interests extend beyond cement; he is also involved in several companies, including Corrugated Sheets Limited and Tororo Cement in Uganda.

His ventures are characterised by a commitment to environmentally friendly practices and technological advancement in production.

Patel is well-known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the Mombasa region.

He has contributed significantly to health, education, and environmental projects. Notable initiatives include:

Kibarani Dumpsite Transformation

He invested Sh700 million of his personal funds to convert the Kibarani dumpsite into a recreational park, significantly improving the area's environment.

Feeding Programs

Through the Sahajanad Feeding Centre, he provided meals to over tens of thousands individuals daily.

Medical Support

Patel has cleared medical bills for numerous patients and has funded the construction of many facilities to improve healthcare access in the region.

Community Impact

His philanthropic activities have earned him a reputation as prominent person in Mombasa, where he is recognised for his efforts to uplift the community.

READ: Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

In a statement, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro described Patel as a committed family man who was known for his generosity and unwavering support for the community.

"He was a respected family man who always supported and cared for his community. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this difficult time," said Mung'aro.

He concluded his tribute with a traditional Hindu prayer, "Om Shanti Om Shanti Om Shanti," offering peace to the departed soul.

