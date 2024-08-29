Mombasa Cement owner & billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel dies

The news of Patel's death was confirmed by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who expressed his deep sadness over the loss of his friend and a respected business figure.

"We have learned with sadness of the passing of businessman Hasmukh “Hasuu” Patel of Mombasa Cement Limited in Mombasa. Mr. Patel will be remembered for his active participation in society affairs in Mombasa as well as his generous support for the underprivileged.

"I take this opportunity on behalf of the County Government of Mombasa to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the departed. We will stand with you during this difficult time," Governor Abdulswamad said.

According to the family, Patel died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

Billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel Pulse Live Kenya

Patel's business interests extend beyond cement; he is also involved in several companies, including Corrugated Sheets Limited and Tororo Cement in Uganda.

His ventures are characterised by a commitment to environmentally friendly practices and technological advancement in production.

Philanthropy

Patel is well-known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the Mombasa region.

He has contributed significantly to health, education, and environmental projects. Notable initiatives include:

Kibarani Dumpsite Transformation

He invested Sh700 million of his personal funds to convert the Kibarani dumpsite into a recreational park, significantly improving the area's environment.

Before and after photo of Kibarani in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

Feeding Programs

Through the Sahajanad Feeding Centre, he provided meals to over tens of thousands individuals daily.

Medical Support

Patel has cleared medical bills for numerous patients and has funded the construction of many facilities to improve healthcare access in the region.

Community Impact

His philanthropic activities have earned him a reputation as prominent person in Mombasa, where he is recognised for his efforts to uplift the community.

In a statement, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro described Patel as a committed family man who was known for his generosity and unwavering support for the community.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir with billionaire Hasmukh Patel Pulse Live Kenya

"He was a respected family man who always supported and cared for his community. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this difficult time," said Mung'aro.

