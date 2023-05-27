Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

The Mombasa Cement Managing Director set the record straight in the wake of reports that the iconic wildlife sculptures were removed from key locations, including at the recreation park after an alleged fallout with the governor.

Patel explained that his relationship with the county boss had since been mended with the governor’s administration changing its approach to philanthropic work in the county.

Through his representatives, the billionaire stated that both parties had resolved their differences and noted that he has no issues with the governor or his administration.

He added that the sculptures that line up several roads and roundabouts in the county will not be moved.

"We have no problem with the county government. The governor has been a friend of the boss since time immemorial.

"Small issues like this will be sorted out. No sculpture put up by the company will be removed," the tycoon’s representative stated.

He urged residents to call off a planned demonstration scheduled for early June 2023 to protest alleged political interference with his philanthropic work.

The philanthropist added that the governor’s team has taken him through a proposal that will see a seamless donation process and assured locals that his philanthropic work will continue.

"We have been taken through the proposal by the governor who wants the donation process to be seamless. Our philanthropic work will return soon," the representative added.

The businessman blamed unnamed people who he accused of blowing the matter out of proportion for their own selfish agenda.

Earlier in the week, multiple media reports indicated that the wildlife sculptures were being moved to neighbouring Kilifi county after an alleged fallout with the county government.

The news attracted widespread backlash with netizens noting that political interest should not get in the way of philanthropy.