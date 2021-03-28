Mombasa County Police on Saturday arrested a suspected drug trafficker after 678 grammes of heroin worth Sh2 million were found on him.

Juma Mohamed Mwanyota, also known as, Mwachulo was arrested at the Likoni crossing enroute to the Mainland where he was to deliver the ‘goods.’

Police have said that Mwanyota will be arraigned at the Mombasa Law Courts on Monday.

Two weeks ago, police also arrested Tanzanian Maimuna Jumanne Amir at the Moi International Airport after she was found with 5.3 kg of heroin worth Sh15 million.