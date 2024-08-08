Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

The flashy and much-discussed matatu 'Money Fest' has been the talk of the town after it was taken for inspection.

The matatu, known for its eye-catching design, was spotted in a queue alongside other public service vehicles.

According to a video shared by VDJ Jones, the vehicle was seen lining for inspection at NTSA's Likoni Road Inspection Centre.

VDJ Jones couldn't help but point out the power of public opinion in pushing the matatu towards compliance.

In the video, he remarked, "Wanasema the power of the people. Imefanya Money Fest ikuje inspection. Mambo ya kureverse kwa roundabout imeisha. Gari ipate sacco.

"(Ever heard of the power of the people? The people have forced Money Fest to undergo inspection. Reversing in a roundabout is over. It has to be in a Sacco. It is getting inspected. This is very crucial).

The matatu had stirred controversy earlier this month after reports surfaced that it was operating without being registered with any Sacco, as required by law.

Concerns were also raised about its compliance status after it was reportedly seen flouting traffic rules, further adding to the public's curiosity.

Money Fest: Ownership rumours & compliance issues

The grand entry of Money Fest into the matatu industry was met with skepticism, with rumours circulating that it was owned by George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto.

These claims only added fuel to the fire, as many questioned the matatu's compliance with NTSA regulations and its lack of mandatory certification.

However, the driver of Money Fest has come forward to set the record straight. In a viral X video, the driver revealed that the vehicle was purchased using a loan from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

He defended the owner, accusing critics of spreading false information about the matatu's acquisition and registration.

The driver was adamant that the owner, whom he described as an ordinary Kenyan investor, had every right to participate in the matatu business. He emphasized that the matatu was compliant and that no police officer had been wronged by its operation.

"Hakuna askari amekosewa kwa hii gari... Hiyo ni propaganda na watu waache kuingilia biashara. Investor wangu ni mkenya wa kawaida na anafaa kufanya bishara bishara yoyote antaka Kenya. Kwanza hiii gari iko na loan... Lazima alipe."

"(No police officer has been wronged by this vehicle... That's just propaganda, and people should stop meddling in the business. My investor is an ordinary Kenyan who has the right to do any business in Kenya. This vehicle even has a loan... It must be paid off)," he said.

The driver further mentioned that the investor's decision to enter the matatu business was aimed at providing jobs for the youth, with "Money Fest" currently supporting around 100 people.

"Ndugu yetu amekuja kutuninua kama mayouth. Ameleta hii gari kesho ataleta zingine. Sahi inalisha watu kama watu 100. Ukijaribu kuangalai atai unataka kubishana ati kijana wa president ameleta hii mat ni mbaya juu pia yeye ni do yake amejitafutia," he said.

Public reaction & continued scrutiny

Despite the driver's explanation, a section of netizens remained unconvinced.

They accused the owner of failing to comply with PSV rules and operating without proper registration with a Sacco, which is mandatory for all public service vehicles in Kenya.