Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Sources intimated to the Pulse Kenya news desk that the vehicle was procured for Morara's mission.

Kebaso, known for his rigorous advocacy for civic education and government transparency also said that he has taken an insurance policy for the vehicle with Amaco Insurance, a company linked to President William Ruto.

A vehicle Morara Kebaso plans to use in his civic education campaign Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso’s post was a direct and provocative message to Ruto, emphasising that his security and safety are now linked to the President’s responsibility.

He stated, "William Ruto, you are officially my insurer. This is a coded message to tell you that my security and safety is now your headache. Ukinifanyia kitu ujue you will pay."

Kebaso’s announcement was a clear warning against any attempts to harm him, asserting that any such actions would have repercussions for Ruto and his administration.

He reiterated his role in scrutinising government actions, stating, “Always remember that I am owned and financed by the people to give you and your government sleepless nights through fact-checking lies and auditing theft of public funds.”

In addition to the insurance announcement, Kebaso has reached out to graphic designers for assistance.

He revealed that he is now in need of a design for branding and wrapping the vehicle.

His social media post read, “Graphic Designers. It is your time to do the Lord’s Work. Gari ya kuweka public address system tumepata. We need a design for branding and wrapping. Cheza kama nyinyi haraka haraka kwa comments ama DM.”

By branding the vehicle, he aims to improve the visibility of his advocacy work as he prepares for a nationwide tour focused on transparency and government accountability.

Morara is set to start his tour of Mount Kenya on Friday 6.

He plans to traverse Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo.

"Meet up point is National Oil Kenyatta University Next to Unicity Mall. As usual make sure you budget for your fuel/ fare, food and upkeep. Take Note this is a campaign against bad governance and corruption. The mission is to make the truth known and to engage the public on how we can make quality decisions at the ballot.

"We will also talk about citizen mob audit and accountability. They bought opposition and pocketed Parliament. They thought we are powerless and afraid of kidnap and torture. We will rewrite our story," he said.

How Morara Kebaso gained prominence

Kebaso has gained prominence for his accountability movement, particularly through his viral video series titled "Vampire Diaries,".

His activism includes a nationwide tour to inspect the progress of infrastructure projects initiated by the government, which has sparked public debate and drawn attention from officials.

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Morara launched a fundraising campaign to acquire a Sh1.2 million public address system, aimed at enhancing his outreach efforts for civic education.

This initiative is intended to allow him to engage with larger crowds and roadside gatherings across the country, amplifying his message of accountability and transparency.