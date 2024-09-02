The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

Amos Robi

Morara has gained significant attention for his viral video series, 'Vampire Diaries,' in which he exposes government excesses

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso
  • He aims to engage roadside gatherings and large crowds across the country with the sound system
  • Morara has gained attention for viral video series criticizing government inefficiencies and declined a government position to maintain independence
  • State House spokesperson refuted Morara's claim of a government offer during an appearance on a TV show

Lawyer and businessman Morara Kebaso is appealing to Kenyans to help him raise between Sh838,200 and Sh1.27 million to further his accountability activism and civil education initiatives.

The funds are intended to purchase a fully equipped public address system, which he plans to use to engage roadside gatherings and large crowds across the country.

"We can do a presidential sound at Sh1.2 million or a middle sound at Sh838,200. I have already raised Sh325,000. I hope more Kenyans of goodwill will continue giving," Morara stated, adding that the sound system will be fitted onto a vehicle.

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso

READ: University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

However, the lawyer is still facing challenges in securing a suitable vehicle for the sound system although he has an option of an old Land Rover he can use.

"As for the vehicle to be fitted with this sound, I still don’t have one, but I own an old LR Defender somewhere that doesn't have a gearbox. I can fix that one, and we move forward," he said, revealing his determination to embark on a nationwide campaign focused on civic education and good governance.

Morara has gained significant attention for his viral video series, 'Vampire Diaries,' in which he exposes government excesses by highlighting development projects that were either non-functional or abandoned after their launch years ago.

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso

READ: Lawyer Morara Kebaso rekindles love for acting with viral skits imitating Ruto

His videos have resonated with many Kenyans, earning him a reputation as a fearless critic of government inefficiencies.

The lawyer's activism reached new heights when he appeared on Citizen TV's JKLive show, hosted by Jeff Koinange, last Wednesday.

During the interview, Morara made a bold claim that President William Ruto had called him and offered him a government position to silence his activism.

“Whatever I was offered, I refused. I believe that if I go into government, I am going there to be corrupt. There is too much demand for you to steal money and give to certain people. I’d rather stay at my furniture shop and do my business,” Morara stated, underscoring his commitment to remaining independent.

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange
Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

READ: Kenyans 'salimia' Jeff Koinange after Morara Kebaso's interview [Video]

In response to these claims, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed called into the show to refute the allegations, labelling them as false.

“It is a statement of his imagination,” Hussein said, criticising Koinange for allowing such claims to air without demanding evidence.

The interview quickly escalated as Morara challenged Mohamed's authority to speak on behalf of the President’s private communications.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

