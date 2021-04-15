Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has rubbished claims that he has fielded a candidate for the Kiambaa parliamentary seat, with People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

In a statement, Kuria said that the seat has not been declared vacant since the passing on of Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange.

He added that PEP has not picked a candidate for the position and their focus is on winning the Juja parliamentary seat.

“The Kiambaa Parliamentary seat has not been declared vacant. The People’s Empowerment Party has not started off any election related activities let alone picking a candidate. Our single minded focus is winning in Juja. Any attempts by Jubilee to distract us from this will fail,” said Moses Kuria.

His remarks came after a poster went viral stating that his party had nominated Raymond Kuria.

The Gatundu South MP also blamed Jubilee party for working so hard to distract them from winning the Juja seat.