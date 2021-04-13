Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been fined Sh75,000 for flouting the set Covid-19 protocols.

This follows his arrest on Monday night, alongside several other individuals.

In the ruling made by a Kiambaa Court, Kuria was ordered to pay the amount, or serve up to eight months in jail.

The legislator shared details of his arrest via Facebook, but did not reveal the reason for his arrest.

he spent the night at Karuri Police Station.

“Arrested! Held at Karuri Police Station. Kiambu Court tomorrow. Still- #MeneMeneTekel #FinishAndGo,” wrote Moses Kuria.

