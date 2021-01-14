Mount Kenya University (MKU) has launched a fully-fledged Mental Health program to support youths tackle mental health issues.

In a statement, the institution said the program will be headed by MKU co-founder Dr. Jane Nyutu, a skilled psychologist to help learners solve psychological problems they might be facing.

This according to MKU Chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu will help mitigate cases of indiscipline in learning institutions and help the youth cope with the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jane Nyutu, holds a PhD in Counselling Psychology.

“I know that I have a partner who understands the youth, the education system and MKU’s vision better. I trust the PhD will give her more resolve to make the institution a better place and help students tackle this emerging giant of mental health issues,” said Prof Gicharu.

Prof. Gicharu noted that the institution resolved to start the mental health program following the increased cases of youths getting involved in homicides, specifically pointing out the Kiambu family where a son killed four family members and a worker.

Gicharu also mentioned the cases of high school students who have been planning attacks on their teachers.