John Kiarie issues public apology over remarks that protests were fake

- Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie issued a public apology for his comments on the legitimacy of protests against the Finance Bill 2024
- Kiarie acknowledged the anger and frustration prevalent in the nation due to unresolved national issues
- He reflected on his past involvement in movements advocating for social justice and good governance
John Kiarie has been under fire after he made claims that the protests in Nairobi were 'fake'
Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over his comments regarding the authenticity of images and the legitimacy of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.
In a handwritten letter, Kiarie on Monday expressed regret for his "unnecessary, misguided and insensitive" remarks made during the heated debate on the bill in Parliament.
He acknowledged the anger and frustration prevalent in the nation, sentiments that have been brewing for decades due to unresolved national issues.
"I truly apologise for comments I made regarding the protest and the authenticity of certain images," Kiarie began.
"In the heat of the moment, during the debate on the Finance Bill, my words were unnecessary, misguided and insensitive," he added.
Kiarie reflected on his past involvement in movements advocating for social justice and good governance, emphasising the importance of vigilance and popular agitation for a better Kenya.
He recognised the significant role the younger generation plays in advocating for change through innovative channels and platforms, including social media and other emerging technologies.
The MP expressed admiration for the courage and creativity displayed by the youth, celebrating their efforts to effect change. He also issued a heartfelt apology for any provocation or hurt caused by his words.
Kiarie concluded his apology by stating that he has learned a great deal from this experience and from the active listening he has done since the incident.
"I have definitely learnt a lot from this and also from all the active listening I have done since," he wrote.
The apology comes in the wake of significant online criticism, where Kenyans accused Kiarie of trivialising the legitimate concerns of protesters.
His initial comments had claimed that the protests were "fake" and suggested that some of the photos shared online did not represent the true state of affairs.
This incident has further highlighted the growing unrest and the youth's determination to bring about a revolution in Kenya, irrespective of tribal or political affiliations.
The government's attempts to discredit the protests have only fueled the anger of many.