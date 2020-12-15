Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accused the government of transferring top security officers in Msambweni, ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

In tweets seen by Pulse Live, Kandara MP Alice Wahome insisted that Interior and Coordination of National Government Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho explains to Kenyans why Msambweni OCPD had been handed an emergency transfer, alongside his police officers.

She went on to ask if he was planning to interfere with today’s by-election.

“The PS Interior and Coordination National Gov’t. Tell the country why you have made an emergency transfer of OCPD Bitok of Msambweni and his police officers. Are you planning to mess up with Electoral security for by-election tomorrow,” tweeted MP Wahome.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen also claimed that the top security officials had been transferred a night before the by-election, and the team that was set to replace them was meeting a Governor in Mombasa.

He however, did not disclose who the governor was.

“Msambweni top security officers transferred a night before elections meanwhile a team of police officers who have been meeting a Governor in Mombasa are set to take over from to tonight. What is the the motive ? @IG_NPS @NPSOfficial_KE,” said Senator Murkomen.

The late Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori

The Msambweni MP seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori, who was elected on an ODM ticket. The ODM party then nominated Omar Idd Boga as the flag bearer of the party, in by-election set for today.

The ruling party, Jubilee chose not to field a candidate in the by-election and instead chose to support ODM's Omar Boga.

Deputy President William Ruto who is the Jubilee Deputy party leader however, chose to support Feisal Abdallah Bader who is an independent candidate, and MPs allied to the DP have been campaigning for him.