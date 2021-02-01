Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro exchanged blows at the burial ceremony of Abel Gongera- the father to Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Reports indicate that Arati lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies an act that got him booed by a section of the audience.

Osoro rushed to the podium and attempted to grab the microphone from Arati, an act that triggered the fist fight. Photos shared on social media showed the MPs going at it in a flurry of fists and kicks.

The fight brought the burial ceremony to a stand-still with Kisii Governor James Ongwawe attempting to restore order.

