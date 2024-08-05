Additionally, the program extends to Austria through a collaboration with Lebenshilfe Tirol, offering further opportunities for apprenticeships.

The participating students will have learn how to become proficient in the German language.

The program comes at a time when the government has bee trying to pursuing bilateral agreements with other countries to create employment opportunities for skilled Kenyans abroad.

Mt Kenya University students get apprenticeship opportunities in Germany & Austria Pulse Live Kenya

However, many times Kenyans have missed out on opportunities due to language barriers and uncertainty of working conditions abroad.

By sending the students to Germany for an apprenticeship program, they will better equipped to succeed in foreign countries.

In 2021, over hundreds of nurses who had been given job opportunities in the UK were disqualified after failing the language tests.

Out of about 300, only 10 passed the language tests.

How language barrier made MKU founder loses his camera Prof. Simon Gicharu's

Adding a fascinating twist to this initiative is a personal story from MKU's founder, Prof. Simon Gicharu.

Years ago, while on tour in Germany, Prof. Gicharu handed his camera to a passerby riding a bike, hoping to capture a memory.

Unfortunately, the individual misunderstood it as a gift and took off with the camera. Unable to speak German, Prof. Gicharu found himself in a challenging situation.

This humorous incident highlights the importance of language skills and cultural understanding.