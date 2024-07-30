The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't sends off 1st cohort of Kenyan teachers who secured jobs in U.S. schools

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan teachers seen off as they transition to global teachers

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi sends off a cohort of Kenyan teachers who have secured job placements in various district schools across the United States of America.
Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS-Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, on Monday evening saw the first batch of 67 teachers off as they headed to the US after securing job placement in various schools in the United States.

While addressing the teachers who were accompanied by family and friends, the PCS charged the teachers to be the best brand ambassadors for Kenya even as he lauded them for making it through the thorough interviews during the recruitment process.

He noted that this is a testament of the governments’ commitment to support professional development and facilitate skills transfer as a result of the global job market demands and emerging opportunities.

The PCS and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS was accompanied by Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu who called on the soon to be Kenyan diaspora to always be their brother’s keeper while working abroad and engage Kenya missions abroad in case of any challenges.

As ambassadors of Kenya’s values and aspirations, he urged the educators to elevate the nation’s education standards on the international stage and to serve as an inspiration for others who aspire to work abroad, not only in education but across diverse sectors.

"The government reiterates its commitment to safeguard and protect the rights and welfare of the Kenyan diaspora and to integrating their valuable contributions into our nation-building processes," he said.

The recruitment was conducted by Consult Centre Limited, a National Employment Authority registered agency, in conjunction with PESUAR International Job Placement Consultancy, a diaspora-owned and registered recruitment agency in the US.

PS Njogu was joined at the event by Ambassador Isaiya Kabira the Secretary-Investments and Entrepreneurship and Irene Karari the Director, Skills and Expertise Division.

