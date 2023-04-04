The sports category has moved to a new website.


Mukumu Girls principal under fire for blaming media over school closure

Denis Mwangi

Mukumu Girls principal is facing backlash for blaming the media for the school's closure, after two students died following a diarrhoea outbreak.

Mukumu Girls High School signage

In a letter to parents and guardians dated April 3, Principal Fridah Ndolo of Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School, said that the recent media reports about the outbreak had created a toxic environment at the school.

This is to notify you that following consultation of the Ministry of Education directors and TSC directors it has been decided that students break off to heal from the toxic environment already created by media,” the letter read in part.

The school head also urged parents to ensure their students are treated in case they fall ill.

Kindly ensure your daughter receives medical attention and report with a medical report on any underlying issue from MOH from a government hospital. Once the board sits and deliberates they will resume once the conditions are correct,” the principal concluded.

The contents of the letter struck Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s raw nerves after he accused the principal of diverting blame from the diarrhoea outbreak to the media coverage.

Mukumu Girls High School signage Pulse Live Kenya

In her letter to parents following the closure of our iconic Mukumu Girls High School, the principal, unblinking, blames what she calls toxic media for the closure of the school! If impunity had a face,” he said in a statement.

Over 124 students have been hospitalized in Kakamega County General Hospital after suffering from symptoms of food and water poisoning.

READ: 365 hospitalised after buying & eating meat

Reports suggest that more than 500 students may have contracted the bacterial infection.

The school confirmed that two students from different counties have died as a result of bacterial infections.

The Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Western region Education director Jared Otieno, has confirmed that the Ministry of Health is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the outbreak.

