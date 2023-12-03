MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

The outspoken MP came face to face with a rowdy crowd which descended on his vehicle with stones on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The incident left the back window of his Land Cruiser completely destroyed with other parts of the vehicle also in need of repairs.

According the MP who spoke shortly after the incident, his political nemesis is behind the confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salasya claimed that a group of youth was hired and paid by a Kakamega politician to block and attack him. at the request of his nemesis to cause chaos.

The youthful lawmaker noted that his nemesis behind the chaos " was harangued by the bitter truth" he told him at a past function.

"I told him the truth days ago and because he knew I would come to the burial and be treated to a warm welcome, he staged youths to block me," he said.

"That is using youths for the wrong purpose. They have now destroyed this vehicle." Salasya stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He blamed the politician for putting the lives of the youth at risk, wondering if the situation would have taken a drastic turn with his security detail acting in defence.

"I am a protected leader. Let no one endanger the lives of the youth. What if they attacked me and my security team acted in defence?" Salasya added.

Salasya under siege

The MP who was among the high-profile leaders who attended the funeral of former nominated senator Godliver Omondi at Bulimbo in Matungu on Saturday has been at the centre of several attacks by goons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to yesterday’s confrontation, Salasya was on Sunday, November 13 2023 attacked and chased out of a church service at Bukaya Catholic Church.

Pulse Live Kenya

His bodyguards shot in the air to disperse the rowdy youth believed to be supporters of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and whisk the lawmaker to safety.