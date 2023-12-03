The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

Charles Ouma

Peter Salasya under siege and counting his losses

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged
MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Salasya is counting his losses after yet another violent confrontation which left his vehicle badly damaged.

Recommended articles

The outspoken MP came face to face with a rowdy crowd which descended on his vehicle with stones on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The incident left the back window of his Land Cruiser completely destroyed with other parts of the vehicle also in need of repairs.

According the MP who spoke shortly after the incident, his political nemesis is behind the confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salasya claimed that a group of youth was hired and paid by a Kakamega politician to block and attack him. at the request of his nemesis to cause chaos.

The youthful lawmaker noted that his nemesis behind the chaos " was harangued by the bitter truth" he told him at a past function.

"I told him the truth days ago and because he knew I would come to the burial and be treated to a warm welcome, he staged youths to block me," he said.

"That is using youths for the wrong purpose. They have now destroyed this vehicle." Salasya stated.

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged
MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He blamed the politician for putting the lives of the youth at risk, wondering if the situation would have taken a drastic turn with his security detail acting in defence.

READ: JSC goes after MP Peter Salasya over threats to magistrate

"I am a protected leader. Let no one endanger the lives of the youth. What if they attacked me and my security team acted in defence?" Salasya added.

Salasya under siege

The MP who was among the high-profile leaders who attended the funeral of former nominated senator Godliver Omondi at Bulimbo in Matungu on Saturday has been at the centre of several attacks by goons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to yesterday’s confrontation, Salasya was on Sunday, November 13 2023 attacked and chased out of a church service at Bukaya Catholic Church.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya embroiled in a confrontation at Bukaya Catholic Church.
Mumias East MP Peter Salasya embroiled in a confrontation at Bukaya Catholic Church. Pulse Live Kenya

His bodyguards shot in the air to disperse the rowdy youth believed to be supporters of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and whisk the lawmaker to safety.

The first-time MP, who has become a fierce critic of Governor Barasa was giving a fiery speech in which he castigated the governor when he was attacked on stage.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

Missing MPs: Interior CS Kindiki gives update on search & rescue mission

Missing MPs: Interior CS Kindiki gives update on search & rescue mission

It is troubling & unacceptable – eyes on Azimio as Martha Karua gives update

It is troubling & unacceptable – eyes on Azimio as Martha Karua gives update

5 dead, 10 rushed to hospital in tragic Kericho-Nakuru highway accident

5 dead, 10 rushed to hospital in tragic Kericho-Nakuru highway accident

David Ndii explains why UDA MPs are rebelling against Ruto

David Ndii explains why UDA MPs are rebelling against Ruto

CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

Paul Mackenzie handed 2 sentences without option to pay fine

Paul Mackenzie handed 2 sentences without option to pay fine

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NYS receruits in a parade

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

A conductor assaulting a passenger on Thika Road

Police apprehend rogue conductor on Thika Road assaulting a female passenger [Video]

Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams