The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

JSC goes after MP Peter Salasya over threats to magistrate

Denis Mwangi

The Law Society of Kenya has also called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to arrest the MP.

Chief Justice Martha Koome paid a special courtesy call on the British High Commission on September 15, 2022
Chief Justice Martha Koome paid a special courtesy call on the British High Commission on September 15, 2022

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome, has initiated investigations into allegations of threats, intimidation, and harassment levelled against a magistrate by Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya.

Recommended articles

Salasya was ordered by the Kakamega Small Claims Court (SCC) to pay a debt of Sh500,000 owed to a businessman, Robert Lutta, plus accrued interest.

The judgment was delivered by the SCC magistrate Gladys Kiama Nashipai, who dismissed Salasya's counterclaim against paying the debt.

In a statement on November 29, JSC said it took swift action upon receiving information detailing the purported misconduct of the legislator.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

The allegations suggest that Salasya engaged in threatening behaviour towards a magistrate presiding over a case in which he is a party.

The reported incidents occurred both during the court proceedings and following the delivery of the judgment, with formal complaints filed at the Kakamega Central Police Station.

The JSC condemned such acts, emphasizing the paramount importance of maintaining the independence of the Judiciary.

The Constitution of Kenya, enshrined in 2010, explicitly safeguards the autonomy of the Judiciary, stressing that it is only subject to the Constitution and the law, and not under the control or direction of any person or authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission underscored that any attempt to interfere with the decisional independence of a judge or judicial officer is a direct violation of the Constitution.

"The Commission has deployed its team to the ground to conduct further investigations and engage the agencies handling the matter with a view of taking appropriate action in line with its mandate," the statement read.

The commission aims to engage with the relevant agencies handling the matter, with the intent of taking appropriate action against the MP.

Peter Salasya
Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

In a reassurance to all Judges, Judicial Officers, and Staff, the JSC reiterated its commitment to protecting and safeguarding the independence of the Judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Law Society of Kenya has also called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to arrest the MP.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

JSC goes after MP Peter Salasya over threats to magistrate

JSC goes after MP Peter Salasya over threats to magistrate

Ruto reconnects with Grade One pupil & gives him a tour of State House [Photos]

Ruto reconnects with Grade One pupil & gives him a tour of State House [Photos]

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

High Court suspends implementation of Ruto's key health law

High Court suspends implementation of Ruto's key health law

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Hussein Mohamed: Why Cabinet hasn't declared El Nino a national disaster

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Azimio MP's brother found dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

President William Ruto during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, Kasarani, Nairobi County

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy

Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu introduced his wife Jemimah Machogu to the public on Friday, November 24, during a graduation ceremony at Taita Taveta University.

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors