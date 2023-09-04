The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans give verdict after MP Salasya fumbled on explaining climate change

Fabian Simiyu

Kenyans pointed out how Salasya struggled to convey his message

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya
Mumias East MP Peter Salasya

Mumias East Member of Parliament found himself trending after an interview about climate change was uploaded online.

Initially, Salasya was asked why people had gathered at KICC, to which he explained it was due to climate change, emphasising its reality in light of global warming.

Salasya went on to share an example from his recent trip to Mombasa, where he inquired about the unseasonably cold weather. He was told that the sun's intense heat was causing the ice to melt.

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

"I think I was in Mombasa last week and it was so cold and I asked them what was not happening.

"They told me it's because of...ati jua imekua mingi, ice inamelt. Ikishamelt so nini inakua baridi, hio nini," Salasya said.

Salasya was then asked how he was championing climate change, to which he responded by highlighting his role as the representative of rural constituencies.

He explained that in these areas, many people rely on firewood, but he was advocating for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya
Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

"Being from the rural constituencies, they use most of the time kuni and now we are advocating for use Koko Jiko and other things like those ones," Salasya said.

Those who interacted with the video of Salasya being interviewed had varying reactions, with the majority calling him out for struggling to construct complete sentences while explaining his points.

_rodojodo_ How to say 'stay in school' without saying stay in school.

otao_alex Kizungu watu wangu😂..eeeee aaaaa weeee wiiiii kuuuuu wowowowo

angelicleahjoy Salasya and ringtone same whatsupp group.

prezzo254 Next time ur not sure of ur answer sema "No comment, No comment" it works wonders.

faimadrip Pilau is the leading cause of deforestation in the coastal region 😭cause hizo vijiti zote kwa mchele surely.

MP Peter Salasya
MP Peter Salasya MP Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Ruto drives self in tiny car to KICC & social media erupts despite statement

baby__ras Sasa warrathis😂How can someone be a leader but can not make a single sensible statement? Does he even know the difference between weather and climate? Not to mention kuni, government, gas, tax zinaingilia wapi? Jesus

djmashagram Sijui kwanini anafanana na msee wa the gods must be crazy movie.

eye_candy_kev He actually talked sense..kweny what do you people know about climate change...he said there is change in weather patters...talk about kuni.. deforestation..talked abou Mombasa kuna baridi..that's increased precipitation..ama what are your points guys...?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

