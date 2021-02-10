A Machakos court has ordered Congolese murder suspect Christian Kadima to remain in remand for 21 days, pending his bail ruling.

Kadima who appeared before the Machakos High Court pleaded not guilty for the murder of Elizabeth Koki.

His bail ruling is set for March 2, 2021.

Kadima who is of Congolese descent and a holder of a Nigerian passport was Koki's boyfriend and the last to be spotted leaving her house, before she was found dead on her bed the following day.

According to detectives investigating her death, the city lawyer's body had bloody bruises.

Kadima who had gone into hiding was later arrested hiding in a city lodging.

"Detectives have finally arrested Christian Mwambay Kadima, who has been on the run since the wee hours of the morning, following the gruesome murder of a prominent city lawyer. Our boys who have been hot on his trail, have some minutes ago smoked him out of his hideout, at a lodging in the city. Kadima had tried to outsmart our officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts. However, our sleuths were too clever for his antics," said DCI.