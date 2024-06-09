Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Speaking in Isiolo on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Murkomen confessed that most politicians, himself included, have no idea what the proposal is.

He opined that the proposal which has it that populated regions should receive more funds compared to least populated areas is against the unity of the country.

"Claiming that one man, one vote, one kilometer, one what? Let me tell you, most of us talking about the issue do not understand what it is," Murkomen stated, declaring his opposition to the one vote-one shilling revenue sharing model favoured by DP Gachagua.

The CS added that if adopted, least populated areas that are already lagging behind in infrastructural development will be adversely affected.

According to Murkomen, the one man, one vote, one shilling proponents first emerged push first emerged during the Building Bridges Initiative period and he teamed up with other lawmakers to oppose it.

"I, Senator Fatuma (Dullo), Governor Mutula (Kilonzo Jnr), and Governor (Johnson) Sakaja as well as Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Malala joined forces and declared that we want to be known as team Kenya.

"Those who claim that we should allocate more money to one region and leave others are the enemy of the country's unity and I am not afraid of saying that because there was another group moving around with messages of ethnicity." Murkomen declared.

DP Gachagua ruffles feathers, Ruto's allies fire back

Gachagua ruffled feathers when he declared support for the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling revenue sharing formula and cautioned voters in Mount Kenya to mark those opposed to what would benefit the region.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

“In matters of revenue sharing, I firmly believe in one-man-one-vote-one-shilling. It’s a straightforward concept: the more people there are in an area, and the more taxes they contribute, the more funding they deserve to receive,”