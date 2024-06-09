The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto is yet to address the matter directly amid reports of a fallout

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has taken a swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with a bold confession in which he also declared his stand on the one man, one vote, one shilling proposal championed by the DP.

Recommended articles

Speaking in Isiolo on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Murkomen confessed that most politicians, himself included, have no idea what the proposal is.

He opined that the proposal which has it that populated regions should receive more funds compared to least populated areas is against the unity of the country.

"Claiming that one man, one vote, one kilometer, one what? Let me tell you, most of us talking about the issue do not understand what it is," Murkomen stated, declaring his opposition to the one vote-one shilling revenue sharing model favoured by DP Gachagua.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The CS added that if adopted, least populated areas that are already lagging behind in infrastructural development will be adversely affected.

READ: Gachagua got 1 vote & lost to Kithure Kindiki but Ruto chose him as deputy - Didmus Barasa

According to Murkomen, the one man, one vote, one shilling proponents first emerged push first emerged during the Building Bridges Initiative period and he teamed up with other lawmakers to oppose it.

"I, Senator Fatuma (Dullo), Governor Mutula (Kilonzo Jnr), and Governor (Johnson) Sakaja as well as Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Malala joined forces and declared that we want to be known as team Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those who claim that we should allocate more money to one region and leave others are the enemy of the country's unity and I am not afraid of saying that because there was another group moving around with messages of ethnicity." Murkomen declared.

Gachagua ruffled feathers when he declared support for the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling revenue sharing formula and cautioned voters in Mount Kenya to mark those opposed to what would benefit the region.

READ: Details of Ruto's crucial crisis meetings amid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“In matters of revenue sharing, I firmly believe in one-man-one-vote-one-shilling. It’s a straightforward concept: the more people there are in an area, and the more taxes they contribute, the more funding they deserve to receive,”

“The push for this formula is not just about our region’s high population but because it is the right thing to do. We are committed to ensuring fairness in the sharing of national revenue." Gachagua stated with several UDA politicians firing back almost immediately.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Airways flags fake job advert for several positions with D+ requirement

Kenya Airways flags fake job advert for several positions with D+ requirement

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Detectives arrest Form 4 student suspected of hacking his mother to death

Detectives arrest Form 4 student suspected of hacking his mother to death

Gachagua got 1 vote & lost to Kithure Kindiki but Ruto chose him as deputy - Didmus Barasa

Gachagua got 1 vote & lost to Kithure Kindiki but Ruto chose him as deputy - Didmus Barasa

PHOTOS: Ruto's son George fascinated by Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary celebrations

PHOTOS: Ruto's son George fascinated by Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary celebrations

19-month-old baby survives accident that killed 2 U.S. soldiers, Kenyan mom charged

19-month-old baby survives accident that killed 2 U.S. soldiers, Kenyan mom charged

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

10 killed in grisly road accident

10 killed in grisly road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

University of Nairobi (UoN)

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide