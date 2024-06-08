The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of Ruto's crucial crisis meetings amid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto intervenes as wrangles in Kenya Kwanza escalate

President William Ruto taking a phone call at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto taking a phone call at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto has intervened decisively in the ongoing wrangles in Kenya Kwanza that are threatening to tear the ruling coalition apart.

The President has a series of meetings lined up as amid escalating tension and power struggle with reports of a fallout between the President and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

President Ruto will meet the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Executive Council (NEC) followed by a crisis meeting scheduled for Monday, June 10 with all leaders of Kwanza coalition constituent parties expected to be in attendance.

Reports indicate that the meeting with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Executive Council (NEC) was initially scheduled for Friday, June 7, but was postponed owing to President Ruto’s itinerary with State visits to South Korea and Egypt.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The series of meetings come at a time when both UDA and the Kenya Kwanza coalition are facing turbulent times.

Among the challenges that will likely be addressed include internal rifts escalated by party primaries, Finance Bill 2024 that has been opposed by a section of politicians in the ruling coalition, a restless Mount Kenya that is running out of patience and the ban on muguka.

State House insider, Dennis Itumbi downplayed the meeting, asserting that there is no crisis.

According to Itumbi, the meeting is one that was scheduled to review issues of the coalition and chart the way forward.

For a while now, DP Gachagua has been on a collision path with a number of UDA politicians over several issues.Gachagua’s push for the one man, one vote, one Shilling revenue-sharing formula saw him bashed by a number of Kenya Kwanza politicians.

Nonetheless, the DP urged voters in Mount Kenya region to mark any politician not supporting what would benefit the region.

“Listen to the politicians as they speak, those who are fighting for our people to get what they deserve are the heroes of our community. Those who are not should be marked so that everyone knows who they are,” Gachagua stated.

With political allies in Kenya Kwanza turning into opponents, DP Gachagua has cast his nets wider for new allies.

Speaking in Limuru on Friday, May 31, Gachagua noted that he, alongside most leaders from the region shouted down the former President, publicly attacking him and his family which looking back, was wrong and will never happen again.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya

"We were misled, we attacked and shouted down President Uhuru. I requested forgiveness, did you forgive me? Never again will we attack our leader. Do not stab your brother in the back.

"That is why I personally went live on TV and Radio to seek forgiveness from our son Uhuru Kenyatta for attacking him during the campaigns. We acknowledge our mistake. The bad thing would be to repeat the mistake," Gachagua stated without naming those who misled him.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

