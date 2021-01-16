The Ugandan Electoral Commission has declared President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni winner of the Presidential race with 5,851,037 a representation of 58.64%of the total votes. Museveni is expected to lead the country for the sixth term.

NUP Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine came in second with 3,475,298, which is 34.83% of the total votes.

Uganda Presidential Results Final

1. Yoweri Museveni

Votes - 5,851,037 - 58.64%

2. Bobi Wine

Votes - 3,475,298- 34.83%

3. Patrick Amuriat

Votes - 323,596 -3.24 %

Total Votes Cast - 9, 978, 093

Earlier on the NUP Candidate had claimed victory in the presidential election, objecting early results which gave President Yoweri Museveni an early lead.

“I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we've won it by far. The people of Uganda voted massively for change of leadership from a dictatorship to a democratic government. But Museveni is trying to paint a picture that he is in the lead. What a joke!” said Bobi Wine