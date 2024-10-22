Kirinyaga MCA shares new details about daughter’s murder

The Zetech University graduate had gone missing after leaving her home in Kamakis to visit a female friend, only to be found dead after a week-long search.

The devastating discovery was made after her mother and the police conducted an exhaustive search.

Lucy, still reeling from the shock of losing her only child, has expressed her dissatisfaction with how the investigation is being handled.

She is determined to ensure that justice is served, but she has raised concerns over the actions or inaction of the authorities.

The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

Concerns over investigations

Lucy Njeri has voiced her doubts about the way the police have been handling the case. She is sceptical about the progress of the investigation, particularly regarding the individual her daughter had gone to visit on the fateful day.

In an interview with Kameme TV, Lucy claimed that the young woman her daughter visited is not in police custody, despite assurances from the authorities.

According to Lucy, the friend was spotted at the police station, laughing, and then mysteriously taken away in a police Subaru vehicle.

"Ati because our emotions are so high, ati hawawezi tuonyesha wenye wameshikkwa. Lakini ni uongo hawakumshika. Because leo imekja nimapta huyo msichana akicheka akiwa ameketi. Ameniona akakimbilia sijui wapi. Ametolewa na Subaru ya hawa ma askari wa huku

"(We are told that because we are in mourning, we cannot see those who have been arrested. But that is a lie. I went to the police station and saw the girl my daughter visited, laughing. When she saw me, she ran away and was whisked away in a police Subaru)," Lucy recounted.

These events have led the grieving mother to question the transparency of the investigation and whether those responsible for her daughter's death are being properly held to account.

The late Seth Nyakio and her mother Lucy Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

Frustration with Thika police

Lucy has publicly criticised the Thika police, accusing them of not doing enough to ensure justice is served.

She believes there has been a lack of urgency in the case, and this has only deepened her pain as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of her daughter.

Though aware that nothing can bring her daughter back, Lucy insists on the importance of justice, not only for her child but to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

"Hata kama ni uchungu sana kutafuta justice kwa mtu asiye hai, hatawahi rudi tena maisha yangu, na nilikuwa nampenda... Lakini ikikuja ile ya duninai lazima tutafute haki.

"(My daughter will never come back to me, and it breaks my heart because I loved her so much. But we must pursue justice on this earth, no matter how painful it is)," she added.

The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

As Lucy Njeri seeks justice, she is demanding a more transparent and thorough investigation into her daughter's death.