The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Amos Robi

Earlier in April the late Nyakio was involved in a hit-and-run incident involving a motorist driving a white Lexus.

The late Seth Nyakio and her mother Lucy Njeri
The late Seth Nyakio and her mother Lucy Njeri
  • She was found naked with visible injuries, leading police to suspect she was raped before being strangled to death
  • Investigation is focusing on her ex-boyfriend as the prime suspect, driven by jealousy and anger following their recent breakup
  • The community is demanding justice for Nyakio's death, as family and friends grapple with grief and outrage

Recommended articles

Police in Thika, Kiambu County, are investigating the shocking murder of 23-year-old university graduate Seth Nyakio Njeri.

Nyakio, a Zetech University graduate, was found dead in a rented apartment in Biafra, Thika, following a week-long search by her distraught mother and police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyakio had been missing for a week before her body was discovered under tragic circumstances.

Her mother, Lucy Njeri, reported her daughter missing after several unanswered calls. “Nyakio left our Kamakis home to visit a female friend on Saturday. She was happy and full of life,” her heartbroken mother said.

The late Seth Nyakio
The late Seth Nyakio The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

Nyakio's body was later found naked with visible injuries, leading police to suspect she was raped before being strangled to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators are pursuing leads on Nyakio’s ex-boyfriend, who is believed to be the prime suspect in the case.

The two had broken up recently, and police suspect that the rejection of his advances may have led to this heinous act.

"It is alleged that the assailant was driven by jealousy and anger following their breakup," the police revealed.

Nyakio’s mother had also been alerted by one of her daughter's friends, who informed her about the tragic incident.

The late Seth Nyakio
The late Seth Nyakio The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

"One of her friends called me to say that Nyakio had been killed. I could not believe it," Lucy Njeri emotionally shared.

In a chilling twist, this is not the first time Nyakio's life has been in danger. Earlier in April, she was involved in a hit-and-run incident involving a motorist driving a white Lexus.

"Nyakio was hit by the car and left in critical condition. It was only thanks to a good Samaritan that she was rushed to a nearby hospital,” her mother said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver responsible for the hit-and-run remains unidentified, and it is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

The late Seth Nyakio
The late Seth Nyakio The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

The death of Seth Nyakio has left her family, friends, and the larger community grappling with grief and outrage demanding for justice.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Kilimani club shutdown by NEMA for breaching noise pollution laws

Kilimani club shutdown by NEMA for breaching noise pollution laws

Mashujaa Day 2024: Ruto's fiery speech, Gachagua grounded & history made

Mashujaa Day 2024: Ruto's fiery speech, Gachagua grounded & history made

Gachagua: 20 minutes that saved my life, Ruto's viciousness & my health

Gachagua: 20 minutes that saved my life, Ruto's viciousness & my health

They have tried to assassinate me twice - Gachagua says after hospital discharge

They have tried to assassinate me twice - Gachagua says after hospital discharge

Several feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West [Video]

Several feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West [Video]

Parallel Mashujaa Day: Teargas, arrests & heavy police presence at Uhuru Park

Parallel Mashujaa Day: Teargas, arrests & heavy police presence at Uhuru Park

Gachagua's first message to Kenyans on Mashujaa Day after impeachment

Gachagua's first message to Kenyans on Mashujaa Day after impeachment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An ambulance at work

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boarding his official car

LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

The late Rodney Kili who died in a farm accident

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

President William Ruto

Ruto's next move: Timelines, protocol for appointing new Deputy President