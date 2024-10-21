Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Police in Thika, Kiambu County, are investigating the shocking murder of 23-year-old university graduate Seth Nyakio Njeri.

Nyakio, a Zetech University graduate, was found dead in a rented apartment in Biafra, Thika, following a week-long search by her distraught mother and police officers.

Distressing discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyakio had been missing for a week before her body was discovered under tragic circumstances.

Her mother, Lucy Njeri, reported her daughter missing after several unanswered calls. “Nyakio left our Kamakis home to visit a female friend on Saturday. She was happy and full of life,” her heartbroken mother said.

The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

Nyakio's body was later found naked with visible injuries, leading police to suspect she was raped before being strangled to death.

A life cut short

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators are pursuing leads on Nyakio’s ex-boyfriend, who is believed to be the prime suspect in the case.

The two had broken up recently, and police suspect that the rejection of his advances may have led to this heinous act.

"It is alleged that the assailant was driven by jealousy and anger following their breakup," the police revealed.

Nyakio’s mother had also been alerted by one of her daughter's friends, who informed her about the tragic incident.

The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"One of her friends called me to say that Nyakio had been killed. I could not believe it," Lucy Njeri emotionally shared.

Earlier incident

In a chilling twist, this is not the first time Nyakio's life has been in danger. Earlier in April, she was involved in a hit-and-run incident involving a motorist driving a white Lexus.

"Nyakio was hit by the car and left in critical condition. It was only thanks to a good Samaritan that she was rushed to a nearby hospital,” her mother said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver responsible for the hit-and-run remains unidentified, and it is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya