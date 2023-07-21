Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

According to a notice from the Nairobi County Government, the county is hiring 1,000 County Constables positions under Job Group "D".

The recruitment drive aims to bolster the devolved unit's security and law enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

Successful candidates will have a gross salary of over Sh20,000 broken down into basic pay ranging from Sh14,610 to Sh16,250, plus a house allowance of Sh4,125 and a commuter allowance of Sh3,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers from the Nairobi County Government Inspectorate Pulse Live Kenya

Job Requirements for Nairobi County Constable positions

The essential job requirements to be considered for the position of County Constable include:

Kenyan Citizenship: To be eligible for this role, you must be a proud Kenyan citizen, ready to serve your fellow citizens diligently. Educational Qualifications: Candidates should possess a KCSE Certificate with a minimum mean grade of "D" plain. Age Limit: Prospective candidates must be between 18-30 years of age. Physical Fitness: Physical fitness is of utmost importance for this position. Male candidates should have a minimum height of 5'8", while female candidates should have a minimum height of 5'0". Good Conduct Certificate: It is essential to hold a current certificate of good conduct issued by the Director of Criminal Investigation. Female applicants should not be expectant during the interview and while undergoing training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Job Description for Nairobi County Constable positions

Here's a comprehensive overview of the job description:

Enforcement of county by-laws Guarding county installations and properties. Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the authority.

Governor Sakaja launches new Kanjo vehicles Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

How to apply for Nairobi County Constable positions

Those interested in applying for the position of Nairobi County Constable should visit the Nairobi County Government website.

Sign up or log in to the Nairobi County Service Public Board and follow the instructions.