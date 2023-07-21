ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi County is seeking 1,000 Kenyans in mass recruitment drive

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County Government has announced a major recruitment drive for County Constables.

According to a notice from the Nairobi County Government, the county is hiring 1,000 County Constables positions under Job Group "D".

The recruitment drive aims to bolster the devolved unit's security and law enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

Successful candidates will have a gross salary of over Sh20,000 broken down into basic pay ranging from Sh14,610 to Sh16,250, plus a house allowance of Sh4,125 and a commuter allowance of Sh3,000.

Officers from the Nairobi County Government Inspectorate
Officers from the Nairobi County Government Inspectorate

The essential job requirements to be considered for the position of County Constable include:

  1. Kenyan Citizenship: To be eligible for this role, you must be a proud Kenyan citizen, ready to serve your fellow citizens diligently.
  2. Educational Qualifications: Candidates should possess a KCSE Certificate with a minimum mean grade of "D" plain.
  3. Age Limit: Prospective candidates must be between 18-30 years of age. 
  4. Physical Fitness: Physical fitness is of utmost importance for this position. Male candidates should have a minimum height of 5'8", while female candidates should have a minimum height of 5'0".
  5. Good Conduct Certificate: It is essential to hold a current certificate of good conduct issued by the Director of Criminal Investigation. 
  6. Female applicants should not be expectant during the interview and while undergoing training.

READ: Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M

Here's a comprehensive overview of the job description:

  1. Enforcement of county by-laws
  2. Guarding county installations and properties.
  3. Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the authority.
Governor Sakaja launches new Kanjo vehicles
Governor Sakaja launches new Kanjo vehicles
Those interested in applying for the position of Nairobi County Constable should visit the Nairobi County Government website.

Sign up or log in to the Nairobi County Service Public Board and follow the instructions.

The deadline for application is August 4, 2023.

