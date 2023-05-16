Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Valued at Sh105 million, these new vehicles aim to improve the mobility and effectiveness of the department in their daily operations.

Governor Sakaja expressed his commitment to phasing out the old vehicles, which had often caused embarrassment such as getting stuck in the middle of the central business district.

He emphasized the importance of treating both the city officials and the people of Nairobi with dignity and respect.

The previous vehicles associated with the city constable's 'kanjo' had become old, rusty, and unreliable and reflected poorly on the city inspectorate's image.

“The other day I heard that you had apprehended people and the car got stuck, with prisoners inside. It’s a big embarrassment. I promise you that we will deal with them and phase them out. You will not see them again very soon,” he said.

Governor Sakaja launches new Kanjo vehicles Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja emphasized the importance of treating county askaris with digity before offering dignified service to the people of Nairobi.

“We said we want to give them dignity, but dignity starts with how we treat ourselves and how we treat you, the people of Nairobi," Sakaja said.

The county boss further directed that the new vehicles were for the service of the people Nairobi warning against harassing city traders.

"These vehicles are for serving the people of Nairobi and not to harass. We must treat the people of this city with dignity and utmost respect," he stated.

As part of the ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, the Nairobi City County Annual Development Plan for 2022-2023 highlighted the introduction of motorcycles for quick emergency response within Nairobi.

Governor Sakaja launches new Kanjo vehicles Pulse Live Kenya

