Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

This closure is essential for conducting a comprehensive Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) Utility Survey, a crucial step in the planning and design process for the New Nairobi Central Railway Station and Public Realm, a vital component of the Nairobi Railway City Project.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the temporary closure aims to facilitate essential survey work that will pave the way for the transformation of Nairobi's railway infrastructure.

The Nairobi Railway City Project, a visionary initiative, seeks to create a world-class, integrated railway network in the heart of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi Railways Matatu Terminus Pulse Live Kenya

It aims to enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and provide a more convenient and sustainable transportation system for the city's residents.

The comprehensive GPR Utility Survey at the Railways Matatu Terminus and the Easy Coach Park marks a significant milestone in achieving this ambitious goal.

Alternative pick-up and drop-off points

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nairobi County government has put in place alternative pick-up and drop-off points. These alternative locations are strategically selected to minimize disruptions and inconveniences:

Matatus from Ngong Road and Valley Road: Passengers traveling on these routes can now use the Green Park as their pick-up and drop-off point during the temporary closure.

Matatus from Langata Road and Mombasa Road: For those commuting from Langata Road and Mombasa Road, alternative options include the Agip Bus Bay, located in front of Posta City Square, and the street between Neno Evangelism Church and Shell Petrol Station, off Haile Selassie Avenue.

Pulse Live Kenya

Why the closure is necessary

The Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) Utility Survey is a critical step in the project's planning and design phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

It involves the use of advanced technology to map underground utilities and structures.

This information is essential for ensuring the safe and efficient construction of the new railway station and its surroundings.

The survey will help identify and avoid potential conflicts with existing underground infrastructure, such as water pipes, sewer lines, and electrical cables.

By temporarily closing the Nairobi Railway Matatu Terminus, project planners can ensure the safety of both the public and workers involved in the survey.

This proactive approach helps minimize disruptions during the later stages of construction, allowing for a smoother and more efficient development process.