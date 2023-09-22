The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Denis Mwangi

The Nairobi County Government has put in place alternative pick-up and drop-off points for affected routes

Matatus in a stage
Matatus in a stage

Kenya Railways, in partnership with the Nairobi City County, has announced the temporary closure of the Nairobi Railway Matatu Terminus.

Recommended articles

This closure is essential for conducting a comprehensive Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) Utility Survey, a crucial step in the planning and design process for the New Nairobi Central Railway Station and Public Realm, a vital component of the Nairobi Railway City Project.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the temporary closure aims to facilitate essential survey work that will pave the way for the transformation of Nairobi's railway infrastructure.

The Nairobi Railway City Project, a visionary initiative, seeks to create a world-class, integrated railway network in the heart of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Railways Matatu Terminus
Nairobi Railways Matatu Terminus Nairobi Railways Matatu Terminus Pulse Live Kenya

It aims to enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and provide a more convenient and sustainable transportation system for the city's residents.

The comprehensive GPR Utility Survey at the Railways Matatu Terminus and the Easy Coach Park marks a significant milestone in achieving this ambitious goal.

READ: Ruto breaks ground for construction of new Sh32B city next to CBD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nairobi County government has put in place alternative pick-up and drop-off points. These alternative locations are strategically selected to minimize disruptions and inconveniences:

  • Matatus from Ngong Road and Valley Road: Passengers traveling on these routes can now use the Green Park as their pick-up and drop-off point during the temporary closure.
  • Matatus from Langata Road and Mombasa Road: For those commuting from Langata Road and Mombasa Road, alternative options include the Agip Bus Bay, located in front of Posta City Square, and the street between Neno Evangelism Church and Shell Petrol Station, off Haile Selassie Avenue.
Proposed Nairobi Railway City
Proposed Nairobi Railway City Pulse Live Kenya

The Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) Utility Survey is a critical step in the project's planning and design phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

It involves the use of advanced technology to map underground utilities and structures.

This information is essential for ensuring the safe and efficient construction of the new railway station and its surroundings.

The survey will help identify and avoid potential conflicts with existing underground infrastructure, such as water pipes, sewer lines, and electrical cables.

By temporarily closing the Nairobi Railway Matatu Terminus, project planners can ensure the safety of both the public and workers involved in the survey.

This proactive approach helps minimize disruptions during the later stages of construction, allowing for a smoother and more efficient development process.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Ruto delivers gripping speech on broken promises, global mistrust & debt distress

Ruto delivers gripping speech on broken promises, global mistrust & debt distress

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger