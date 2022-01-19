Plans to upgrade the Nairobi Central Railway Station have kicked off after Kenya made a deal with the United Kingdom to modernise the station.
UK firm to build new Sh29B city next to Nairobi CBD [Photos]
The Sh29 billion deal will result in the construction of a new city right next to Nairobi CBD.
UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot on Tuesday January 18, shared design plans for the new railway station, terming it as one of her favourite projects in Kenya.
UK-based firm Atkins Global is behind the new Nairobi Central Railway Station design as well as the larger Railway City project which is expected to cost Sh29 billion.
“UK firm Atkins Global has been appointed to design Nairobi’s new Central Train Station and associated public realm, which will provide the centrepiece of Nairobi Railway City,” said UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford who is visiting the country.
The deal follows talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2020 when Kenya requested UK’s support in the project
Railway City will take up the land surrounded by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala Road.
The UK company Atkins has also designed major infrastructure projects around the world such as the Dubai Opera which has the ability to convert into three modes; from a theatre into a concert hall and into a ‘flat floor’ form.
The new Railway City is expected to reduce congestion in the CBD and expand Kenya’s capital by building mixed-use commercial developments, hotels and intermodal facilities.
The project will be implemented in phases for 20 years, with the first phase expected to be complete by 2030.
The upgrade of the Nairobi Central Railway Station will also affect the Railways bus terminus that serves routes such as Ngong, Kawangware, Kiserian and Kitengela.
"Matatus currently operating around Kenya Railways Central Station will be removed by end of this month. This will facilitate works on Nairobi Railway City," said Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi.
