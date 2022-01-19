UK firm to build new Sh29B city next to Nairobi CBD [Photos]

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot on Tuesday January 18, shared design plans for the new railway station, terming it as one of her favourite projects in Kenya.

UK-based firm Atkins Global is behind the new Nairobi Central Railway Station design as well as the larger Railway City project which is expected to cost Sh29 billion.

Pulse Live Kenya

“UK firm Atkins Global has been appointed to design Nairobi’s new Central Train Station and associated public realm, which will provide the centrepiece of Nairobi Railway City,” said UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford who is visiting the country.

The deal follows talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2020 when Kenya requested UK’s support in the project

Railway City will take up the land surrounded by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala Road.

The UK company Atkins has also designed major infrastructure projects around the world such as the Dubai Opera which has the ability to convert into three modes; from a theatre into a concert hall and into a ‘flat floor’ form.

Pulse Live Kenya

The new Railway City is expected to reduce congestion in the CBD and expand Kenya’s capital by building mixed-use commercial developments, hotels and intermodal facilities.

The project will be implemented in phases for 20 years, with the first phase expected to be complete by 2030.

The upgrade of the Nairobi Central Railway Station will also affect the Railways bus terminus that serves routes such as Ngong, Kawangware, Kiserian and Kitengela.