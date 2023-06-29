Sakaja's new business permit charges for shops, supermarkets, butcheries

In a bid to promote fairness, compliance, and boost revenues, the Nairobi County Government has unveiled plans to restructure the Single Business Permit codes.
The introduction of new parameters aims to streamline the classification of businesses operating within the county.
This move was announced by Charles Kerich, the Finance CEC, during the presentation of the FY2023/2024 budget at the Nairobi County Assembly on June 29.
By introducing new parameters, businesses will be classified into different categories, ensuring a more accurate representation of their size and scope.
The proposed parameters include hyper, mega, large, medium, small, and mini.
The new parameters will be charged as follows;
i. Hyper - Supermarket at Sh40,000
ii. Mega Supermarkets at Sh30,000
iii. Large Butchery shop or retail service at Sh4,000
iv. Kiosk at Sh1,000
v. All shops and retail services in Nairobi City County owned Markets at Sh2,000
The Nairobi County Government has also proposed the reduction of seasonal tickets for public service vehicles (PSV) terminating outside the Central Business District (CBD) by reducing the current charge by 50%.
This will enhance compliance by the PSV who operate outside CBD with the potential of increasing the collections by Sh500 million.
