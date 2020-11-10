The Senate Health Committee on Tuesday summoned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appear before them in person.

Governor Sonko has been asked to face the committee to answer questions on the the transfer of the health docket to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito, who chairs the committee, rejected Sonko's appointment of his personal secretary as his representative during the meeting.

The governor has sent his PA along with a team from his office to attend the Tuesday meeting.

Sonko's date with Senate

Chairperson Mbito sent the delegation away asking them to inform Governor Sonko that he is required to appear before the committee on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 am.

Failure to appear will see the committe make a decision solely based on the submissions by Sonko's counterpart at NMS Mohamed Badi.