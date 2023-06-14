Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

The C40 Steering Committee serves as the governing body that provides strategic direction for the global network of nearly 100 cities dedicated to combating the pressing issue of climate change.

Sakaja, who assumed office as Governor in August 2022, was elected due to his dedication to transforming Nairobi into the renowned 'Green City in the Sun'.

However, Nairobi is no stranger to the adverse effects of climate change, including floods, extreme heat, and drought.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall Pulse Live Kenya

Without appropriate adaptation and mitigation measures, these threats will only intensify, posing unprecedented challenges to the livelihoods of urban dwellers.

Governor Sakaja made a commitment to implementing Nairobi's comprehensive climate action plan, with the support and collaboration of C40.

In his new role as Vice Chair of the C40 Steering Committee, he will be a prominent advocate, urging African cities to collaborate and expedite their climate action efforts.

By leveraging his influence, the county governor aims to build a network of sharing knowledge and experience among cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he plans to secure the necessary funding to strengthen climate resilience and address the devastating impacts of global heating.

Governor Sakaja expressed the pressing need for urgent action, stating, "We must act swiftly to enhance the resilience of our cities. It is crucial that we come together to share expertise, experiences, and financial resources to protect the most vulnerable among us and our environment. The time for action is now."

Pulse Live Kenya

C40 Global network

ADVERTISEMENT

The C40 network represents 700 million citizens and constitutes a quarter of the world's economy.

Driven by collaboration and innovation, the mayors of C40 Cities are determined to surpass the highest ambitions outlined in the Paris Agreement.