The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Denis Mwangi

The C40 network represents 700 million citizens and constitutes a quarter of the world's economy.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the UN Habitat Assembly in Nairobi on June 5, 2023
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the UN Habitat Assembly in Nairobi on June 5, 2023

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was elected as the Vice Chair of the C40 Steering Committee.

Recommended articles

The C40 Steering Committee serves as the governing body that provides strategic direction for the global network of nearly 100 cities dedicated to combating the pressing issue of climate change.

Sakaja, who assumed office as Governor in August 2022, was elected due to his dedication to transforming Nairobi into the renowned 'Green City in the Sun'.

However, Nairobi is no stranger to the adverse effects of climate change, including floods, extreme heat, and drought.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall Pulse Live Kenya

Without appropriate adaptation and mitigation measures, these threats will only intensify, posing unprecedented challenges to the livelihoods of urban dwellers.

Governor Sakaja made a commitment to implementing Nairobi's comprehensive climate action plan, with the support and collaboration of C40.

In his new role as Vice Chair of the C40 Steering Committee, he will be a prominent advocate, urging African cities to collaborate and expedite their climate action efforts.

By leveraging his influence, the county governor aims to build a network of sharing knowledge and experience among cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

Additionally, he plans to secure the necessary funding to strengthen climate resilience and address the devastating impacts of global heating.

Governor Sakaja expressed the pressing need for urgent action, stating, "We must act swiftly to enhance the resilience of our cities. It is crucial that we come together to share expertise, experiences, and financial resources to protect the most vulnerable among us and our environment. The time for action is now."

Governor Johnson Sakaja [Twitter]
Governor Johnson Sakaja [Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The C40 network represents 700 million citizens and constitutes a quarter of the world's economy.

Driven by collaboration and innovation, the mayors of C40 Cities are determined to surpass the highest ambitions outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Their collective aim is to limit global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius while ensuring equity across all regions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Dispute between State House SFO & Pauline Njoroge turns personal

Gov’t warns on social media posts about Museveni's health

Gov’t warns on social media posts about Museveni's health

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023.

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help