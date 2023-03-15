Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

He is one of 12 African leaders who are dedicated to changing the continent for the better in their different areas.

Before becoming governor, Sakaja was a Senator for Nairobi, where he helped to create policies. He was previously a nominated member of parliament.

Sakaja served on the National Security, Defense, and Foreign Relations committee, which was responsible for handling regional integration, national security, and foreign relations, agreements, treaties, and conventions.

While in office, Sakaja introduced and sponsored several bills, such as the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, which reserves 30% of procurement opportunities for youth, women, and people with disabilities.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also sponsored the National Youth Employment Authority Bill, which helps job seekers find opportunities and prepares them through training programs.

In 2016, Sakaja was recognized for his leadership skills and youth empowerment with the African Achievers Award Change-Maker of the Year and the Jacob Well Award for Men Impacting Differently.

Other Young Global Leaders Aliko Dangote Fellows for 2023 include:

Peace Hyde - Ghana Uche Pedro - Nigeria Tokini Peterside - Nigeria Abdigani Diriye - Kenya Oluseun Onigbinde - Nigeria Vukosi Marivate - South Africa Gregory Rockson - Ghana Aïssata Lam - Mauritania Walter Da Cruz Pacheco - Angola Kow Abaka Essuman - Ghana Roselyne Chambrier - Côte d'Ivoire.

Google

