Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, has been chosen as one of the Young Global Leaders Aliko Dangote Fellows for 2023.
Sakaja was named alongside 11 other individuals from across the continent
He is one of 12 African leaders who are dedicated to changing the continent for the better in their different areas.
Before becoming governor, Sakaja was a Senator for Nairobi, where he helped to create policies. He was previously a nominated member of parliament.
Sakaja served on the National Security, Defense, and Foreign Relations committee, which was responsible for handling regional integration, national security, and foreign relations, agreements, treaties, and conventions.
While in office, Sakaja introduced and sponsored several bills, such as the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, which reserves 30% of procurement opportunities for youth, women, and people with disabilities.
He also sponsored the National Youth Employment Authority Bill, which helps job seekers find opportunities and prepares them through training programs.
In 2016, Sakaja was recognized for his leadership skills and youth empowerment with the African Achievers Award Change-Maker of the Year and the Jacob Well Award for Men Impacting Differently.
Other Young Global Leaders Aliko Dangote Fellows for 2023 include:
- Peace Hyde - Ghana
- Uche Pedro - Nigeria
- Tokini Peterside - Nigeria
- Abdigani Diriye - Kenya
- Oluseun Onigbinde - Nigeria
- Vukosi Marivate - South Africa
- Gregory Rockson - Ghana
- Aïssata Lam - Mauritania
- Walter Da Cruz Pacheco - Angola
- Kow Abaka Essuman - Ghana
- Roselyne Chambrier - Côte d'Ivoire.
Since 2011, the Forum of Young Global Leaders, the World Economic Forum, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation have partnered to play a vital role in developing Africa's next-generation leaders. With the Foundation's support for over a decade, an annual class of Fellows has accelerated their impact on bringing lasting change to the continent and the world.
