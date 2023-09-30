What Eric Maigo told family before his death

Speaking at his funeral, the family revealed that Maigo had a premonition on his death and shared his anxiety with them before his lifeless body was found with 25 stab wounds

Relatives claimed that he could have been killed due to work-related issues, explaining that he expressed anxiety shortly after his promotion to Acting Finance Director at Nairobi Hospital.

In a video shared by Standared Media Group's KTN, Chris Bichage, an uncle to the deceased told mourners that shortly after the deceased was appointed as the Acting Finance Director, Maigo called him and expressed fears over his life.

The family strongly expressed their objection at what they termed as a spirited campaigns to paint their murdered kin as a womanizer, noting that there could be more to his murder.

“He talked to me and he told me that that place is extremely toxic. The young man had a good job at Britam…Do you want him to go to the mess at Nairobi Hospital. I am one of the people who convinced him. I didn’t know it would come to this” he stated while pointing at Maigo’s lifeless body in his casket.

The family expressed hope that justice would prevail for their deceased son.

Family shocked and alleges malice

Abel Onchari, the family representative maintained that reports on Maigo’s death were one-sided, malicious, and crafted in a way that hurts the deceased reputation.

"All the lawyers here, please do not let this lie down. Please come together and build a strong case. We want to know the truth.

"He was just a junior staff, why was his story covered like a Cabinet minister? That is a big question. We have heard, watched, and read a lot about him and we are shocked. As a family, we are still in so much pain. We want those who published the live pictures of the suspect scaling the perimeter wall to also show us when Maigo entered his house and with whom. There is no need to lie to us because we are all learned. They should share Maigo's last moments the same way they shared the suspect escaping," Onchari stated.

The deceased graduated from University of Nairobi in 2013 with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and would obtain a Masters degree from the same institution a few year later.

According to the family, the deceased touched many lives with his deeds despite not having a family of his own and was a kind man.