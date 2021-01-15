The Nairobi County Assembly has finally approved the nomination of Anne Kananu Mwenda as the Deputy Governor of the City County.

"I now want to declare Anne Kananu Mwenda as per the report of the Select Committee on appointment validly nominated to the Deputy Governor position of Nairobi County," said Deputy Speaker Geoffrey Majiwa.

Prior to her appointment, she worked as Chief Officer in the Nairobi County Disaster Management docket.

The MCAs approved her appointment shortly after she was vetted by a Special Committee on Friday morning.

She is poised to take over as Deputy Governor and later Governor following the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko.

During her vetting, Ms. Kananu pledged to have a seamless working relationship with Nairobi Metropolitan Service to enable services to be delivered to residents by forming a liaison committee between the county and NMS.