The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced an impending crackdown on illegal car washes in the city.

NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi explained that there has been an influx of the businesses in the city within a short period of time.

He further reasoned that the business is unregulated therefore it has infiltrated the more affluent parts of Nairobi.

"The car washes are many, not only in Ngumo but also in posh areas like Muthaiga, Karen, Lavington where they should not be. It is something political; a kind of payment to boys who probably voted for them," Major General Badi told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that the initiatives have also been taken over by politicians who by-pass the system to have their allies issued with licenses against city regulations.

"We are fighting two-fold; one is to ensure that the rule of law is applied to everyone but in order to enforce, we also have a challenge as these people are licensed by politicians who control the county assembly and set by-laws which allow some of these operations to operate illegally," he stated.