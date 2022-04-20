Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Benson Mutura was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Nairobi Speaker arrested
Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura arrested by DCI
Recommended articles
Mutura was arrested and transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road after being picked up at his City Hall office.
The reason for his detention is yet to be made public, but DCI detectives are said to have searched his office and taken him in for questioning.
Pulse Live Kenya
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke