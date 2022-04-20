RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi Speaker arrested

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Benson Mutura was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Mutura was arrested and transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road after being picked up at his City Hall office.

The reason for his detention is yet to be made public, but DCI detectives are said to have searched his office and taken him in for questioning.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi

