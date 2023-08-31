Major water leak in Nairobi causes disruption of supply in several estates

In a statement on August 31, Nairobi Water said that the leak had occurred on an outlet pipeline that feeds various distribution pipelines serving city residents.

“Regretfully, we shall shut the water supply outlet from Kabete reservoir for six hours today 31 August 2023 from 10.00 a.m. to facilitate repair of the leak,” the notice read.

Kabete Treatment Plant

The following Areas will experience water supply disruptions during the shutdown:

Areas along Waiyaki Way, Chiromo Road, Westlands, Parklands and MP Shah Hospital. Riverside, Lavington, Kilimani area, Amboseli area, areas along Gitanga road. Nairobi Hospital, Kenyatta hospital, Mbagathi hospital and Forces Memorial hospital. Areas along Ng'ong Road, whole of Kibera and Lang'ata Estates

Nairobi Water has asked the affected residents to use water sparingly during the period of interruption.

The Nairobi water city water and sewerage company

Staff in Nairobi Water's London office are banned from travelling abroad

Earlier in August, the Managing Director of Nairobi County Water and Sewerage Company, Nahashon Muguna, banned all foreign travel by employees due to a cash crunch at the state agency.

Muguna cancelled all non-essential activities, including training and out-of-office work, and cited poor revenue performance as the reason for the ban.