The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Miriam Mwende

Pastor Ezekiel has been arrested as authorities suspect links to Paul Mackenzie.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa
Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Church in Kilifi County has been arrested by police officers and taken in for questioning.

Recommended articles

The arrest was confirmed by Coast regional coordinator Rhoda Onyancha adding that Pastor Ezekiel's Mavueni mega-church has also been closed as investigations begin.

Preliminary reports indicate that the authorities are holding him on suspicion that he might be an accomplice of cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge whose 'fasting cult' has been exposed over recent weeks.

READ: Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kilifi-based pastor rose to prominence after a major church service he organised at the Moi Sports Centre (Kasarani Stadium) in Nairobi on November 27, 2022.

Baffled at how he managed to fill the 60,000-capacity stadium, many began to question and interrogate the miracles he claimed to have performed.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa
Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Rigathi Gachagua's wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, seemed to have lent credibility to Pastor Ezekiel after attending and participating at the Kasarani mega rally.

READ: Atheists' verdict on Pastor Ezekiel who filled Kasarani single-handedly

Pastor Ezekiel continued to make headlines with an online presence, posting his services on video-sharing platforms, and in December 2022, YouTube listed him as the second top Kenyan video creator on their platform.

In February 2023, Pastor Ezekiel once again made headlines with a generous donation of Sh6.6 million toward the education of less privileged high school students in Kilifi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Sh6,650,000 which is going to help our children’s education. You are the future of this country and when you complete school and get jobs please do not export your expertise to foreign countries but we should build our own country,” he stated at the time.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

Kilifi County's chief officer for Education, Frederick Nguma, spoke on behalf of the county government, thanking Pastor Odero and noting that his contribution was unprecedented in the area.

READ: Pastor Ezekiel uses Akothee's wedding to give hope to believers

Pastor Ezekiel has also been threatened with a lawsuit over a supposed 'cleansing miracle' during which he tainted the reputation of Milele Funeral Burial and Benevolent Services which operates a morgue near his church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Amani, who heads Coastal Links Investment Limited, the company that operates the funeral home, has stated that Milele Funeral Services is operational and that Ezekiel's remarks are false.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look - alike, suspects possible family ties

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look - alike, suspects possible family ties

Museveni writes to MPs on issues that need fixing in anti-gay bill

Museveni writes to MPs on issues that need fixing in anti-gay bill

Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes