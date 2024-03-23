2 brothers commit suicide after father’s reunion with estranged wife

Vincent Kipkorir Koech, 19, and Gilbert Kibet Koech, 17, are reported to have entered into a suicide pact that eventually saw them end their lives on Friday, March 22, 2024 in Kapsilibwa village in Sagamian, Narok County.

They ended their lives by hanging, leaving behind a distraught family and police working round the clock to resolve the puzzle.

Preliminary reports indicate that Vincent and Gilbert were opposed to their father, David Towett’s decision to reunite with his first wife.

Nonetheless, Towett went ahead and reunited with his estranged wife.

Disputed action and criminal past

After the reunion, Towett allocated a parcel of land to his wife who he divorced years ago and had just returned.

His two sons voiced their objection and even threatened to kill the whole step family, including their father.

"This intended action was disputed by the two deceased brothers who even threatened to kill the whole step family and their father," reads part of a police report on the incident.

The police report further notes that the two brothers had past criminal records, including stealing from various churches in the area.

"The two had previous criminal records where they even stole in two churches in the area among other things." Adds the report.

Their lifeless bodies were found hanging along the Amalo River in what police believe was a suicide pact.

The scene of crime was cordoned off and processed by the police as part of investigations.

The bodies of the deceased were afterwards moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-