The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Charles Ouma

Witnesses recounted that a scuffle ensued and before they could intervene, the man unleashed a knife which he used to stab the 28-year-old

File image of a crime scene cordoned off A fourth year student at Moi University was stabbed to death on Saturday morning
File image of a crime scene cordoned off A fourth year student at Moi University was stabbed to death on Saturday morning

Police are investigating an incident in which a man accosted a woman believed to be his lover and stabbed her to death at her workplace on Friday, March 22.

Recommended articles

The lady, aged 28, had just arrived at her place of work at Kiminini business center within Trans Nzoia when the incident happened.

Witnesses recounted that a scuffle ensued and before they could intervene, the man unleashed a knife which he used to commit the heinous crime.

Angry residents rounded up the suspect as he attempted to flee from the scene, raining kicks and blows on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police on patrol rescued the suspect from the angry mob and took him to Trans Nzoia district hospital for treatment.

Once treated, the suspect will be processed and arraigned in court over the incident.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with stab wounds where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the duo may have quarreled prior to the incident and had not resolved their misunderstanding.

Kiminini OCPD John Onditi confirmed the incident, urging couples to embrace alternative ways of solving their issues rather than resorting to violence that often leads to injuries, death or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect attacked the woman at her work place, and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died while undergoing treatment," said Onditi.

READ: CS Kuria announces crackdown as femicide cases escalate

The body of the deceased was taken to St. Michael Kiminini Hospital mortuary.

Rise in femicide

A steady rise in cases of femicide have been reported with relate news making headlines frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT
A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses
A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses Pulse Live Kenya

It is against this backdrop that celebrities, politicians, activists and the public turned out in large numbers, bringing Kenya to a standstill with the #EndFemicideKE campaign taking over online and offline in January.

A number of deaths have also been reported at short stay accommodation spaces, bringing the business under focus.

Despite several politicians vowing to take action and supporting the #EndFemicideKE campaign, the trend appears to continue with many more deaths reported in the subsequent months.

Editor's Note: Intimate partner violence can be reported through Kenya's 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Woman stabbed to death by lover at her workplace

Rita Tinina's partner & family to bid final farewell to the celebrated journalist

Rita Tinina's partner & family to bid final farewell to the celebrated journalist

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

CJ Koome denies striking deal with Ruto over Affordable Housing Levy

CJ Koome denies striking deal with Ruto over Affordable Housing Levy

Angry passengers nearly eject man from matatu after scuffle over showing SMS

Angry passengers nearly eject man from matatu after scuffle over showing SMS

Gov't makes fresh demand to TikTok

Gov't makes fresh demand to TikTok

CS Kindiki commissions state-of-the-art vehicles for police officers

CS Kindiki commissions state-of-the-art vehicles for police officers

Sakaja sues X activist & Standard Group for Sh100 million

Sakaja sues X activist & Standard Group for Sh100 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Kithure Kindiki

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

Police line tapeGetty Images

Gunmen attack journalist in Jacque Maribe job fiasco after Moses Kuria's contradiction

President William Ruto with Raila Odinga

Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat