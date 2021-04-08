Narok Governor, Samuel Ole Tunai is mourning the death of Narok Roads and Public works County Executive Committee member John Marindany, who succumbed to covid-19 complications.

In a statement, the Narok Governor said he trusted Marindany’s transformational work as he executed his portion of the County Integrated Development Plan and was a key pillar in the implementation of his development agenda.

“I have learned with shock and difficulty of the very untimely death of Hon. John Marindany, who until his death, served as a devoted County Executive Committee Member for the Department of Roads and Public Works. My administration has suffered a big blow by the death of a dedicated member of the County Executive whose services were a major knob in service delivery,” said Governor Tunai.

Narok County Roads and Public works CEC John Marindany

Ole Tunai termed the departed CEC as a God fearing man who gave direction to the people he worked with since 2013, when he first became a County Executive Committee member, where he served as CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Department; CEC for Health Department; and CEC for Roads and Public Works Department.

“To his bereaved wife Joyce Marindany and the children, the entire Marindany family; the people of Chelchel sub-location and the residents of Angata Barrikoi Ward, may God personally comfort you in this time of inconsolable grief, and that we may all find relief over time in the better memories of the late John, whom we all so dearly loved,” said Governor Tunai.