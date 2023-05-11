Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Malit, 56, has been recognized by travel and tours company, Expeditions Maasai Safaris after her act of kindness went viral.

The CEO of the travel company, Pancras Ratemo, made the announcement lauding the teacher whose actions have seen the learner receive overwhelming support from Kenyans.

Ratemo, in a statement, expressed his admiration for Madam Joyce's actions and the significance of recognizing and rewarding such acts of kindness.

"It's acts of kindness like this that truly make a difference in a child's life. As the CEO of Expeditions Maasai Safaris, I believe it's important to recognize & reward good deeds," Ratemo said.

Seeking the support of the public, Ratemo requested anyone with information about Madam Joyce's whereabouts to reach out to him directly.

"That's why I'm asking for your help in locating Madam Joyce. We want to express our gratitude by offering her a well-deserved break with a free holiday," Ratemo added.

Why Narok teacher Joyce Sempela Malit sews uniforms for her pupils

Malit, who has been teaching for over three decades said she has made it a norm to have a needle and thread close to her when dealing with young learners who often have get their uniforms messed up.

On that particular incident, Malit said the learner had come from a break and had her uniform torn which bothered her forcing her to seek the help of another teacher to mend the uniform.

"The girl had just returned from the break after playing with her classmates. I was concerned and together with another teacher we took off her dress and covered her with a shuka before finding a needle and thread and started to mend her dress," she told Nation in an interview.

The young learner has since received support from a number of Kenyans including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who jumped in to pay her school fees and got her new uniform.

"This morning, I cleared her school fees arrears and also managed to have her admitted in boarding at the school since she was struggling to walk everyday for 6 kms from school to her grandmother’s home.

"I’ve also catered for her pocket money and shopping that will last her until end of this year. My special thanks go to Sammy Ondimu for his quick intervention and also teacher Joyce, who was sewing the pupil's torn uniform," said Sonko.