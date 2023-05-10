The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Lynet Okumu

The image captured the girl in a distressing condition, with her teacher mending her torn uniform to protect her from the embarrassment of walking around exposed

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok
From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Former Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko, has extended a helping hand to a needy schoolgirl whose heart-wrenching photo went viral on social media.

The image captured the girl in a distressing condition, with her teacher mending her torn uniform to protect her from the embarrassment of walking around exposed. The teacher, Joyce Sempela Malit, received praise for her warm gesture.

Sonko, deeply moved by the photo, took to Instagram to express his sleepless night due to the emotional impact it had on him.

Photo showing the teacher mending school uniform for a girl in Narok county
Photo showing the teacher mending school uniform for a girl in Narok county
READ: Sonko saves stranded Pwani University students after tragic accident

He expressed his determination to locate the girl, offering to cover her school fees, provide new school supplies, and ensure she had enough food.

In his post, Sonko implored his followers to help him find the school or obtain the contact information of the girl's parents.

His intention was to purchase five sets of school uniforms, rubber shoes, official school shoes, food, and other necessary items for a duration of six months. Additionally, he aimed to clear any outstanding school fees the girl might have.

"Watu wangu, imagine sijalala poa coz of this pic which I saw of a young girl from Siyiape Primary School, Narok County, with a torn dress circulating on social media.

"I need details of this school or her parents' contacts. I just want to buy her 5 sets of school uniforms, rubber shoes, official school shoes, her food and school shopping for at least six months and clear any of her outstanding school fees," Sonko wrote.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

READ: Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

The image of the girl and her teacher has struck a chord with people across social media platforms, with many expressing admiration for the teacher's dedication and Sonko's willingness to step in and offer assistance.

The viral nature of the photo has shed light on the challenges faced by many young students in accessing adequate resources and has sparked a broader conversation on the same.

Lynet Okumu

