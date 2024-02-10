Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

The series dubbed “Broken System” brought to light inefficiencies, sheer neglect that sometimes results in death and the pain that Kenyans go through at the hands of agents of corruption at various government entities.

Broken System and the plight of Kenyans

The first piece published on January 30, 2024 brought to light the needless deaths that occur at Kenyatta National Hospital, with the poor who cannot afford expensive private hospitals mostly affected.

The plight of retirees who camp at Bima House pursuing their retirement benefits from corrupt state employees who frustrate them to get a cut by way of bribe to fasten the process was also highlighted.

The company noted that response was sought from government officials responsible for the concerned institutions and included in the pieces.

What followed was a well-coordinated and vicious attack spreading misinformation against the media house.

NMG blamed the propagandists behind the online guerilla warfare of authoring a fake letter claiming that the media giant will declare 600 employees redundant.

A fake letter claiming that the ink used to publish Nation newspaper could have adverse health effects on readers surfaced on Social Media.

Curious visit by people claiming to be KEBS officials

Although Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) disowned the fake statement on social media, the letter in question had been shared many times by social media users.

"On Tuesday this week, a fake letter was posted on X claiming that the ink used to publish Nation newspapers could have adverse health effects on our readers. The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) disowned the statement on its official X account, but not before it had been shared many times by online social media users.

"Curiously, some individuals claiming to be KEBS officials visited the Nation printing press along Mombasa Road, ostensibly to inspect the quality of our ink,” read the statement by NMG in part.

NMG noted that it is a firm believer in the rule of law and has always opened itself up to scrutiny and embraced criticism, remaining accountable for its high standards.

The incidences have been reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations with complaints also filed with social media giant X.

Despite the attacks, the company reiterated its commitment to pursue public interest journalism.

