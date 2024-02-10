The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Charles Ouma

Nation Media Group put to rest several misinformation and fake news that have been circulating on social media as part of a well-coordinated, vicious, malicious and unsubstantiated online campaign

NMG Building along Kimathi Street. 
NMG Building along Kimathi Street. 

Nation Media Group has issued a bold statement reiterating its commitment to stand unbowed in the face of a vicious, malicious and unsubstantiated online campaign that started on the same day that the media house launched an investigative series exposing the government’s failures.

Recommended articles

The series dubbed “Broken System” brought to light inefficiencies, sheer neglect that sometimes results in death and the pain that Kenyans go through at the hands of agents of corruption at various government entities.

Broken System and the plight of Kenyans

The first piece published on January 30, 2024 brought to light the needless deaths that occur at Kenyatta National Hospital, with the poor who cannot afford expensive private hospitals mostly affected.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nation Media Group building
Nation Media Group building ece-auto-gen

The plight of retirees who camp at Bima House pursuing their retirement benefits from corrupt state employees who frustrate them to get a cut by way of bribe to fasten the process was also highlighted.

The company noted that response was sought from government officials responsible for the concerned institutions and included in the pieces.

What followed was a well-coordinated and vicious attack spreading misinformation against the media house.

READ: Ex-Nation Media & Standard Media boss Ruto has picked to chair KBC board

ADVERTISEMENT

NMG blamed the propagandists behind the online guerilla warfare of authoring a fake letter claiming that the media giant will declare 600 employees redundant.

A fake letter claiming that the ink used to publish Nation newspaper could have adverse health effects on readers surfaced on Social Media.

Curious visit by people claiming to be KEBS officials

Although Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) disowned the fake statement on social media, the letter in question had been shared many times by social media users.

"On Tuesday this week, a fake letter was posted on X claiming that the ink used to publish Nation newspapers could have adverse health effects on our readers. The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) disowned the statement on its official X account, but not before it had been shared many times by online social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Curiously, some individuals claiming to be KEBS officials visited the Nation printing press along Mombasa Road, ostensibly to inspect the quality of our ink,” read the statement by NMG in part.

NMG noted that it is a firm believer in the rule of law and has always opened itself up to scrutiny and embraced criticism, remaining accountable for its high standards.

The incidences have been reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations with complaints also filed with social media giant X.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the attacks, the company reiterated its commitment to pursue public interest journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For six and a half decades now, NMG has pursued public interest journalism with a clear intention of impacting our society positively.

We assure all audiences that we remain steadfast on this mission” Added the statement.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Aden Duale's brother lands new government job

Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

Why Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich rejected Ruto's appointment & the job he wants

Why Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich rejected Ruto's appointment & the job he wants

Babu Owino lands appointment in international university

Babu Owino lands appointment in international university

5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka

5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka

World's largest floating campus docks in Mombasa for the 3rd time

World's largest floating campus docks in Mombasa for the 3rd time

Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu's reactions to Monica Kimani murder judgement [VIDEOS]

Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu's reactions to Monica Kimani murder judgement [VIDEOS]

Judge finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani's murder [Live Blog]
Live

Judge finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani's murder [Live Blog]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy