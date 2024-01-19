Ex-Nation Media & Standard Media boss Ruto has picked to chair KBC board

The appointment, effective from January 19, 2024, is set for a three-year term, according to a Gazette Notice issued on the same day.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when the national broadcaster is undergoing transformations to meet the dynamic challenges of the digital age.

Career profile

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Mshindi's illustrious career spans 25 years, during which he has held key positions in various media organizations across Eastern Africa and beyond.

His journey in media began in newsroom roles and culminated in top leadership positions. Notably, he served as the Group Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of the Nation Media Group, where he played a pivotal role in steering editorial content and operations.

Tom Mshindi Pulse Live Kenya

Tom also held significant roles such as Chief Operating Officer at NMG and Managing Director of Monitor Publications Ltd in Uganda.

He served as Standard Media Group CEO from 2003 to 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom's influence in the media landscape is further underscored by his two stints as the Vice Chair of the Media Owners Association in Kenya.

Educational Background

Tom has a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi.

He holds two Advanced Management Program (AMP) certificates from Strathmore Business School and IESE in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Mshindi Pulse Live Kenya