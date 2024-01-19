Ex-Nation Media & Standard Media boss Ruto has picked to chair KBC board

President William Samoei Ruto has appointed veteran journalist and seasoned media executive Tom Mshindi Nyamancha as the Chairperson of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) board.
The appointment, effective from January 19, 2024, is set for a three-year term, according to a Gazette Notice issued on the same day.
His appointment comes at a crucial time when the national broadcaster is undergoing transformations to meet the dynamic challenges of the digital age.
Career profile
Tom Mshindi's illustrious career spans 25 years, during which he has held key positions in various media organizations across Eastern Africa and beyond.
His journey in media began in newsroom roles and culminated in top leadership positions. Notably, he served as the Group Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of the Nation Media Group, where he played a pivotal role in steering editorial content and operations.
Tom also held significant roles such as Chief Operating Officer at NMG and Managing Director of Monitor Publications Ltd in Uganda.
He served as Standard Media Group CEO from 2003 to 2006.
Tom's influence in the media landscape is further underscored by his two stints as the Vice Chair of the Media Owners Association in Kenya.
Educational Background
Tom has a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi.
He holds two Advanced Management Program (AMP) certificates from Strathmore Business School and IESE in New York.
Tom's career has transcended borders, with significant contributions on the global stage. He worked with UNICEF as a communications manager and editor, stationed in both New York and West Africa.
