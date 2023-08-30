The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

Denis Mwangi

MPs say the plan will address the high cost of electricity and promote competition in the energy sector

Kenya Power employees at work
Kenya Power employees at work

The proposal to end Kenya Power's monopoly and allow Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to sell tokens directly to consumers is gaining momentum.

Recommended articles

The National Assembly's Energy Committee is currently in Mombasa writing a report on how to reduce the high cost of electricity in the country.

“The main purpose of this proposal is to give consumers choices on where to buy their tokens from and IPPs to have direct contact with the customers. It is the IPPs that will decide the billing. If a customer feels KPLC is expensive, they can opt for IPPs,” a source disclosed to Business Daily.

This move aims to establish a direct connection between IPPs and customers, offering competitive pricing.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Kenya Power employee working on a power line
A Kenya Power employee working on a power line pulse uganda

If approved, consumers will be able to choose between buying their power from either Kenya Power or IPPs by choosing which is cheaper.

The committee is also considering the termination of expensive contracts between Kenya Power and the IPPs that costs the firm Sh23 billion annually.

READ: Ndindi Nyoro splashes millions on more Kenya Power shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has also developed regulations to facilitate direct power sales, including a licensing and tariff-setting framework specifically for IPPs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in June, IPPs pushed for a proposal to sell electricity directly to consumers, potentially breaking Kenya Power's long-held monopoly.

During a session with the Senate Committee on Energy, George Aluru, Chairman of the Electricity Sector Association of Kenya, proposed opening the Kenya Power market to competition from local independent power producers, citing the Energy Act, 2019, which supports competition.

[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) live line experts dismantle power cables to relocate power lines to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi, on September 24, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

IPPs argued that the existing system, where they sell power to Kenya Power at wholesale prices and subsequently repurchase it at retail prices, leads to inefficiencies and restricts their ability to innovate and offer better deals directly to end consumers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Court acquits Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting trial

Court acquits Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting trial

Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

Ruto under heavy criticism after 'waende mbinguni' remarks on Rai saga

PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

Rais amekuwa mkali - CS Kuria says after hopping on boda boda to save his job

Rais amekuwa mkali - CS Kuria says after hopping on boda boda to save his job

Kabaka disowns elders who met Museveni

Kabaka disowns elders who met Museveni

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout