NPS to prohibit police officers from intermarrying

This according to him, will bring to a stop the rising cases of sexual harassment that are being reported within the police force, and other related cases of indiscipline.

Speaking at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, CS Matiang’i said his ministry is working on rules that will govern the directive meant to stop the rising marital murders from within the police.

“We will have a system like the Kenya Defence Forces which prohibits soldiers from getting into intimate relationships with colleagues. Moving forward, it will be illegal for a police officer to date or get married to a fellow officer,” stated Matiang’i.

The CS said his Ministry will create a gender relations office under the supervision of the Inspector General of police to deal with such cases.