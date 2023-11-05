Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino among best performing MPs in latest ranking [List]

The second slot was taken by his Kangema counterpart Peter Irungu who polled at 68 per cent with the third slot being a tie with five MPs polling at 66%.

The five are Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Christopher Wangaya (Kwisero), Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town).

Nairobi region

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino took the lead with a 60% approval rating.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino – 60% Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi - 58% Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru - 56% Embakasi North MP James Mwangi - 55%. Ruaraka MP Francis Tom Joseph Kajwang -54% Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie – 54% Embakasi West MP Mark Samuel Muriithi-52% Kasarani MP Ronald Kamwiko--52% Embakasi South MP Julius Musili -52% Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor -50% Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi – 50%

Eastern region

In Eastern region, it was a tie at the top with three MPs polling at 66% to take the top slot.

Igembe South MP John Paul - 66% Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mutemi - 66% Kathiani MP Robert Mbui 66% Kitui Central MP Benson Makali - 65% Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene - 63% Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka -- 63% Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi - 63% Mwingi West MP Charles Ngusya - 62% North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood - 62% Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa - 62%

Western region

In the Western region, Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka emerged top at 66%, followed by closely by Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at 64%.

Teso North MP Edward Kaunya and his Kabuchai counterpart Joseph Majimbo tied in the third spot at 63%.

The top performers list also included Emuhaya MP Milemba Jeremiah (62%), Lurambi’s Titus Khamala (61%).

Ikolomani MP Bernard Masaka and his Webuye East counterpart Martin Pepela Wanyonyi also made it, scoring 60% each.

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa and Kanduyi MP John Okwisia polled at 58% to make it to the list.

Central region

Kiharu MP Samson Ndindi Nyoro topped the list nationally as well as in his Central Keny backyard at 70%

Kangema MP Peter Irungu came in second 68%, with Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto and Kabete MP James Wamacukuru all locked at 65%.

Others who made it to the list are Othaya MP Michael Wambugu (62%) Mukurweini MP John Philip Kaguchia at 61%.

Last but not least in the list of top performing lawmakers were Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, Kandara MP Chege Njuguna, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu Wakili, and Ol Jorok MP Michael Mwangi who tied at 58% rating.

Coastal region

Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi – 64% Wundanyi MP Danson Mwakuwona – 63% Nyali MP Mohamed Ali - 58%. Taveta MP John Bwire – 56% Lungalunga MP Mangale Ndegwa Chiforomodo – 56% Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba- 55% Ganze MP Kenneth Charo Tungule - 55%. Mwatate MP Peter Shake -54% Jomvu MP Twalib Bady -54% Matuga MP Kassim Sawa -54% Rabai MP Mupe Kenga -54%

Rift Valley

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda - 63% Chepalungu MP Victor Kipngetich Koech -63% Molo MP Francis Kuria -63% Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek -63% Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong -62%.

Nyanza region

Homa Bay Town MP George Peter Opondo -66% took the top spot with Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were and Uriri’s Mark Ogolla polling at 64% and 61% respectively.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Ombane, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Seme MP James Nyikal, and Ugunja MP James Wandayi all tied with an approval score rating of 60% rating.

Rangwe’s Lilian Achieng and her counterparts Maisori Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East) and Jhanda Zaheer (Nyaribari Chache) completed the list polling at 59%.

North Eastern region