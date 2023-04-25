Joshua Kiprop, a resident of Eldoret, has gained attention on social media after he took to the streets holding a placard requesting financial assistance from Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, to pursue his dream of spreading the gospel.
Ndindi Nyoro's look-alike appeals for support
Joshua suspects Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro could be his long-lost brother
In the viral photo, Joshua can be seen holding up the sign, where he expresses his belief that Nyoro may be his brother and appeals for his support.
“Hello Hon Ndindi Nyoro, I am Joshua Kiprop Chemei, gospel artist. I am suspecting you are my brother. My look alike,” reads the placard.
Isaac Mwaura, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) to the Office of the Prime Minister, shared the photo on his Facebook page, noting the striking resemblance between Joshua and Nyoro.
Joshua's appeal follows a similar incident where Mercy Jerop held a placard requesting support for her gospel mission, asking Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to purchase a car for her.
Murkomen pledged to assist Jerop by revitalizing her business and praised her for her unwavering commitment to spreading the Gospel.
The significant question, however, is whether Ndindi Nyoro will provide assistance to Joshua, who is enthusiastic about spreading the word of God.
Facebook reactions
Muchiri Njoki I'm just wondering whether the talent he needs support for is being the look-alike. I stand corrected.
Ben Wa Koke In this world people like so much to be related to powerful individuals and where power is working.
Sir-Dan Were Unbelievable... we are truly descendants of Abraham.
Paul Kilonzo Now, the problem is from the look alike, you've seen a chance to beg!!! Tabia za wakenya.
Mwakulegha Mwakulegha This Conmanship must stop. So long as you have hands, ears, eyes and body working well, you should not target other people's sweat! This man must be stopped!
Yvonne Mwende Am also suspecting Charlene Ruto is my sister since her mom and my mom are all mothers.
Abraham Ngetich Hey!!! The way you have composed your text will fail you . Come up with a sense approach.
