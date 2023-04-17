The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

Amos Robi

Mercy Jerop said she needed a car as her ministry had been derailed due to lack of transport

A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen
A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen

Mercy Jerop, an upcoming gospel singer recently made headlines when she held up a placard on social media asking for help from Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Her request from CS Murkomen was a car to enable her spread the gospel effectively.

"Please Hon Kipchumba Murkomen buy me a car to support my ministry," wrote Jerop.

The post which went viral has reached the cabinet secretary who has since offered help to the singer who does her music in the Kalenjin language.

CS Murkomen shared her story and further how he had resolved to offer his assistance.

As it turns out, Mercy used to be a saloonist before she became a gospel minister. She suffered a major setback in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercy Jerop at her salon
Mercy Jerop at her salon Pulse Live Kenya

"Mercy was a saloonist who like many other entrepreneurs suffered a major setback in 2020 because of Covid.

"We have discussed how I can support the revival of her business. We have agreed that even though a car may be important for her ministry, it’s better to support a sustainable business that can finance her gospel ministry in the long run," Murkomen revealed.

Quoting a Bible verse, Murkomen further commended the job Mercy was doing noting that she was in the right direction.

"I congratulate Mercy for her service to God and mankind. 'How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion," Murkomen wrote.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen
CS Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya

The move by the CS was lauded by many online users who said the CS responded to the situation wisely.

